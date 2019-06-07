Look to the skies on Saturday lunchtime (8th June), as a military flypast will pass over central London, followed by the Red Arrows.

The whole thing is for the Queen’s official birthday following the Trooping the Colour at Horseguards Parade in the morning.

Before reaching the Royal Family and massed crowds waiting at Buckingham Palace at 1 pm, the flypast will form up at Southwold, Suffolk and route via Ipswich, passing close to Colchester and Chelmsford and entering London south of Stapleford Aerodrome.

Then they tend to fly over Shoreditch, the City and then Strand before heading along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Having overflown the Palace, the Red Arrows will fly south for another display while most of the remaining aircraft will continue past Northolt and Wendover, finally parting ways in the RAF Brize Norton area.

The line up is expected to be:

Dakota

Puma HC2 helicopter

Chinook HC6A

Lancaster

Spitfire

Hurricane

Shadow R1

Sentinel R1

BAe 146

Voyager

Typhoon FGR4

Red Arrows

Note, due to the weather forecast the line up may have to change.

Squadron Leader Ben Smy is the lead planner for the flypast. He said, “This is a complex mission for our aircrew to fly and requires our pilots to have a good handle on maths. By the time the formation reaches Buckingham Palace, each wave of aircraft will be just 30 seconds apart and flying at between 1,000 and 1,200 feet high. However, given the flying speed differences between our modern jets and our World War Two propeller-driven aircraft, the pilots have to plan their run-in down to the second in order to achieve this spectacle for Her Majesty.”

