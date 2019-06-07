A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL working to make Harrow-on-the-Hill station step-free Local London

Tube union moves towards strike ballot after pay talks break down ITV

A controversial second entrance to Southwark Tube station has been given the green light amid concerns the new Greet Street entry will disrupt the quiet, residential area. Local Guardian

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

More than £15,000 has been spent replacing hoardings at Crossrail stations which were marked ‘Opening December 2018’ NCE

Bexley Council has responded to calls for better greenery surrounding the new Crossrail station in Abbey Wood. News Shopper

Senior staff who left Crossrail in the last financial year picked up more than £1m in compensation with nearly half of this figure paid to its former talent and resources director. Building

Mainline / Overground

Train operator Southern scored the worst levels of public trust out of all rail companies over the past two years, according to a new report. Local Guardian

If you catch a train from London Bridge, then look out for a Spitfire fighter plane sitting in the middle of the main concourse. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Constant shaking from HS2 construction work has East Acton residents describing a “living hell”, with some fearing for the structural safety of their homes. My London

Adverts on the London tube that caused controversy by encouraging short-term letting are due to be removed this week. Residential Landlord

Transport for London staff share £30m pay-offs in a year despite Mayor’s pledge Standard

Eighteen members of an organised crime group have been arrested in London and Romania for allegedly producing fake travel cards for British trains. Sky News

And finally: Radio presenter Neev Spencer was left shaken and uncomfortable after being verbally attacked on the London Underground this week. Entertainment Daily

—

Image above is from April 2018: Unbuilt London: The “figure of eight” tube line

