The London Transport Museum has put high resolution images of over 500 artefacts and artworks from its heritage collection onto Google’s Arts & Culture platform.

Google’s high-resolution technology will let people zoom into the intricate detail of these objects, including maps, photographs, posters and vehicles. In addition, some exhibitions from the past will be replicated online.

In 2013 a major temporary exhibition titled ‘Poster Art 150’ showcased what are considered to be the 150 greatest Underground posters from this collection. On Google Arts and Culture people can now browse this stunning selection of artworks together online for the first time since the exhibition closed to the public in 2014.

New poster artworks from London Transport Museum’s current London Stories exhibition — on display in the Museum’s Exterion Media gallery in Covent Garden until 14 July 2019 — will also feature on Google Arts & Culture.

Other digital exhibitions on London Transport Museum’s Google Arts & Culture site will delve further into the Capital’s transport history.

One will chart the growth of the Underground’s District line, which is celebrating its 150th year. Another will trace the story of the District line’s Q stock trains and London Transport Museum’s efforts to restore the last three surviving 1930s Q stock carriages to operational condition.

London Transport Museum says that it will continue to add new objects and digital exhibitions to the Google Arts & Culture platform following the launch in June 2019.

These will unravel the history of the moquette seating patterns on London’s buses and Tubes; explore the role of women in transport; and map the evolution of one of the most iconic brands in the world – from the recognisable red and blue Underground roundel logo to the Johnston typeface.

The online archive can be viewed here.

