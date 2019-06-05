A satirical image of the President who is famed for lacking a sense of humour could end up in a museum.

The Museum of London has announced its intention, if the owner is willing, to acquire the floating orange balloon of President Trump and add his nappy wearing visage to its collection of political protests.

They also have their eye on the less well known rival floating politician – the balloon made of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan in response to the Trump baby. That one garnered little attention as it was seen as a spiteful response to the permission granted to allow the Trump balloon to fly.

The Trump balloon was more popular, not just because the subject is reviled in the UK, but mainly because it fits in with the UK’s long tradition of political satires, from the Georgian cartoons up to modern day Spitting Image and beyond. Poking fun at our elected masters is what Britain does exceptionally well.

In an interview about appearing on Have I Got News for You, William Hague said that the reason the UK could never have a dictator is that the British public would just laugh at him and draw silly cartoons.

Humour is our best defense against autocracy.

If acquired, the balloons will join the Museum of London’s protest collection which comprises objects relating to the Suffrage movement 100 years ago, banners, flags, and tents that belonged to Brian Haw who used to actively protest outside the Houses of Parliament, as well as recent placards used by protestors against public spending cuts.

Destined to be deflated and locked away in a secure room, Donald Trump is the 45th President of the USA.

