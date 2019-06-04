At the end of this month, the famous bridge will mark it’s 125th anniversary, and is offering entry for just £1.25 all weekend.

Tower Bridge was officially opened on 30 June 1894 by the Prince and Princess of Wales (the future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra). Over the weekend of 29th and 30th June, the exhibition walkways and boiler rooms will be open for the token price of £1.25, which will also include a a one-off specially designed souvenir bookmark.

There will also be a range of anniversary souvenirs for sale on the day.

If you’ve ever wondered what Tower Bridge could have looked like, a brand new-installation on the piers of the Bridge, ‘Tower Bridge – What If?’ offers a glimpse at some of the alternative river crossing designs presented by over 50 architects and engineers to the City of London’s special committee.

And, eagle-eyed visitors to the Bridge will see gold flags flown on the control cabins of Tower Bridge throughout 125th anniversary celebrations.

In the walkways, there will be a new photographic exhibition showcasing rare archival images and new photography taken from the official 125th anniversary book.

All for £1.25 over the weekend.

You cant book in advance, so it’s a case of getting up early to get in before the crowds.

