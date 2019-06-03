St Paul’s Cathedral has decided to allow photography within the building, overturning a ban that was often surreptitiously ignored anyway.

Their instagram account said that from 1st June, non-flash photography for personal use inside the Cathedral will be allowed outside service times.

The details are now on their website – stating that “respectful” photography is permitted during sightseeing hours (usually 8.30am-4.30pm), Monday to Saturday, and in a restricted area at the West End of the Cathedral on Sundays.

The use of flash or additional lighting, tripods, monopods and selfie sticks will not permitted at any time, nor is filming and video recording permitted. And naturally, not during a service.

Now that the ban has been lifted, photography is permitted throughout the Cathedral floor, crypt and external galleries. They warn that areas of the Cathedral may occasionally be designated as “no photography” on a temporary basis and this will be indicated at the time. Photography on the Whispering Gallery is not permitted at any time.

Also, photography won’t be permitted in St Dunstan’s Chapel, which is available for private prayer and reflection throughout the day.

In related news, during August, the Cathedral will be open an extra hour in the evenings, closing at 5:30pm, and there will be four late night openings, to 9:30pm on each Thursday in August.

Also, if visiting the Cathedral, buy online to save money, and also if you qualify for Gift Aid, then the ticket price gets you a year’s worth of repeat visits. The Cathedral is usually free to visit on the day of the Lord Mayor’s parade.

The two other biggies, Westminster Abbey retains its ban on photography, while Southwark Cathedral, which is free to visit has long allowed photos, with a £2 photo pass.

