If you’re one of those fit people who wear a Fitbit device on your wrist, did you know it can also pay for your train travel?
Several of the Fitbit devices are now coming with built in contactless payments, and once you syncronise your card with a smartphone and the Fitbit device, then you can use a TfL service with a swipe, just as you might with a debit card.
Not all banks support the Fitbit Pay though, and the current list is:
- boon. by Wirecard
- Danske Bank (Mastercard)
- Santander
- Starling Bank (Mastercard)
- Revolut (Mastercard)
- PFS (Mastercard)
Fitbit Pay currently works with Fitbit Ionic and the Fitbit Versa.
As with tapping with a credit or debit card, you must use the Fitbit Pay to enter and leave the TfL network, otherwise you risk being hit with double charges.
It’s not just London, the Fitbit can be used to pay for travel on public transport in Chicago, Singapore, Sydney, Taiwan, Vancouver, and from next week, in New York.
The Fitbit isn’t the only consumer gadget that is including payment capabilities, as Costa Coffee recently embedded a chip into the base of their reusable cups, so you can now also pay for the tube with your coffee.
Just don’t spill any when walking up the escalators to hit your 10,000 steps target on the Fitbit.
I saw someone use a fitbit to pay for their purchased in Tesco Metro in Walthamstow today. He just tapped his wrist on the card reader, I was quite surprised.