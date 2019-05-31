A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A seven-tower development on Old Kent Road could pose a risk to the Bakerloo line extension if a tunnel boring machine “goes off on one,” News Shopper

Waterloo tube station reopens its Southbank entrance ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The Night Garden (Crossrail Place, Canary Wharf Crossrail station) Beauty of Transport

Boutique indoor cycling operator Psycle to close Canary Wharf studio in June – blames delays in Crossrail project Leisure Management

Mainline / Overground

Passengers face a fresh wave of disruption next month as South Western Railway workers walk out for five days from 18 June in a long-running dispute about guards on trains. Independent

Take a look at the new London Overground trains Diamond Geezer

Miscellaneous

An experiment testing the accessibility of public transport in London has found commutes take almost 50 per cent longer for wheelchair users. Islington Gazette

Sadiq Khan is facing calls to ban London adverts encouraging conversion of flats into short term lets. iNews

Graffiti vandal tells how he turned his life around from tagging Tube trains at night to photographing life on the Bakerloo line Standard

And finally: A rail passenger took to Twitter to complain after train WiFi blocked her from browsing a sex toy shop. MyLondon

—

Image above is from Nov 2017: Photos from the Bakerloo line tunnel upgrades

