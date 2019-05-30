This is the Tiger of Sweden. Well, actually, the shop is called that, the man with the wing above is a former politician who used to live above the shop.

The building is fairly new, and the shop on the ground floor being a replacement for the legendary Baron of Piccadilly who seemingly survived for decades by offering suits and coats that were themselves a decade out of fashion.

The bust though is of Sir Simon Milton, a long standing politician who was also the deputy mayor and often described as the real Mayor of London when Boris Johnson was Mayor. He was one of only two Conservative politicians to be knighted during Tony Blair’s time as Prime Minister, and it’s said that the recommendation came personally from John Prescott.

He died suddenly in 2011, and was widely written up in obituaries at the time.

A couple of years later, the bust was unveiled on this building, which was just finishing a redevelopment at the time. The steel plaque at the unveiling was seemingly temporary, as it was replaced with the green plaque within a few months.

The background is filled with buildings Sir Simon was close to. On the right is the Gate of Honour at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. Behind is the old Westminster City Hall. Over his left shoulder is London’s City Hall, which does look rather like an angel’s wing when seen from the ground.

In the bottom corner, are the cakes sold by his family’s bakery.

The bust is by Alan Micklethwaite and now forms part of the Crown Estate development, One Eagle Place.

