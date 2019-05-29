Last week you might have noticed the pocket sized tube maps handed out in tube stations changed — with a new cover design. Art on the Underground’s 30th tube map cover commission is by former Turner prize winning French artist Laure Prouvost, is also ahead of her major city-wide commission for Art on the Underground, from 20th June 2019.

The 30th cover draws on the artist’s tradition of hand painted signs, featuring the words ‘In Grand ma’s dream this map would always be with you and would resist the passing of time’. The work is a digital reproduction of a hand-painted sign, which depicts a sentence devised specifically for the Pocket Tube map in Johnston typeface, alongside hand-painted corporate logos.

Art on the Underground has also produced a special edition print, available to win through its social media accounts. The competition will start on 6th June.

With millions of copies printed for each new edition, the map is one of the most significant series of art commissions in the world.

