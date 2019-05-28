Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Random 4 Comments ↓

The Lord Mayor’s personal hot air balloon, accompanied by up to 50 others are set to stage an early morning flight over central London this coming Sunday.

Balloon lift-off in 2015

Due to the lift-off being subject to weather conditions, they reserve the Sunday mornings in June: 2nd, 9th, 16th or 30th. Lift off is usually at first light – so around 5am to 6am. Lift off will be either from Battersea Park or Burgess Park, depending on the wind direction on the day.

The prevailing wind should allow for a flight over Buckingham Palace, Houses of Parliament, London Eye and Tower of London. Great for those on board, and photogenic opportunities for those of us land based observers.

The exact date is usually not confirmed until the day before so keep an eye here, or on their website where they usually confirm the details on the Saturday afternoon.

The regatta, now in its third year is designed to raise awareness of and funds for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal.

Lord Mayor’s own balloon

4 comments on “Hot air balloons to fly over central London on Sunday
  1. Clive Brown says:
    7th May 2019 at 3:54 am

    Shame that trips aren’t being offered to members of the public. I’ve always wanted a hot air balloon flight, and over central London would be magnificent.

    • JP says:
      11th May 2019 at 6:27 am

      Their website is not exactly clear about flight opportunities, but comparing this event with the massive annual International Balloon event in Bristol, don’t rule out the chance to do exactly that.

  2. kathy smith says:
    7th May 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Where will they land?

