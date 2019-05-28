The Lord Mayor’s personal hot air balloon, accompanied by up to 50 others are set to stage an early morning flight over central London this coming Sunday.

Due to the lift-off being subject to weather conditions, they reserve the Sunday mornings in June: 2nd, 9th, 16th or 30th. Lift off is usually at first light – so around 5am to 6am. Lift off will be either from Battersea Park or Burgess Park, depending on the wind direction on the day.

The prevailing wind should allow for a flight over Buckingham Palace, Houses of Parliament, London Eye and Tower of London. Great for those on board, and photogenic opportunities for those of us land based observers.

The exact date is usually not confirmed until the day before so keep an eye here, or on their website where they usually confirm the details on the Saturday afternoon.

The regatta, now in its third year is designed to raise awareness of and funds for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal.

