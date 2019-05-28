One hundred posters has gone on display at the Transport Museum, and one of them could go on to become an official tube poster.

Artists were invited to visually capture a familiar or lesser-known narrative in a single image – current or historical, real or fictional which feature London. Stories could be those seen in a film or play, heard in poetry or music, or read in literature. They may be family anecdotes, or an impression of the artists’ daily observations, or of London’s history or contemporary city living.

The exhibition displays 100 illustrations chosen from a competition that saw over 1,500 entries submitted, and chosen by an independent panel of judges.

There is also a public vote that closed on 2nd June.

The winning illustration will be added into London Transport Museum’s collection.

The exhibition, Poster Prize for Illustration 2019: London Stories is open at the London Transport Museum, and is included in the entry price.

Your correspondent particularly liked two of them:

