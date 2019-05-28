The Charles Dickens Museum has put on one of its occasional exhibitions, this time looking at the man’s international fame and impact.

As with their previous exhibitions, it’s mainly a collection of objects scattered around the building, which was one of the many homes that Mr D occupied in his lifetime.

Charles Dickens is the quintessentially British writer, the creator of our modern ideals of what Victorian London should look like, but as the man, he was one of the earliest international stars.

His visits the USA are famous, even if at the time slightly controversial due to his views about enforcing copyright on what he wrote.

The exhibition is then a mix of his travels overseas, and how his books themselves travelled overseas in foreign language translations.

A large poster of the Russian performance of the Pickwick Club in 1979 is eye-catching, especially as the Soviets saw his writings as a Socialist hero, particularly for his writing about the poor of the cities.

Two of the most impressive objects for very different reasons are here.

The copy of David Copperfield that went to the Antarctic on the 1910 Scott expedition. When the adventurers were trapped in an cave for 7 months, they spent two of those months reading the book out loud to each other.

The other, which goes to show just how diverse the translations of his works can be is a 2009 edition of A Christmas Carol from Japan, done as a Manga cartoon book.

The exhibition: Global Dickens: For Every Nation Upon Earth is open until 3rd November, and is included in the £9.50 entry fee.

