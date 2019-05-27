In July, you can experience the Apollo 11 mission on one of the biggest cinema screens in Europe – the IMAX at the Science Museum, followed by a Q&A with British astronaut Helen Sharman and legendary science broadcaster James Burke.

Timed to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of NASA’s first lunar landing, ‘Apollo 11: First Steps Edition’ features newly discovered 70mm footage and audio recordings from NASA and the National Archives.

This special edition created exclusively for IMAX and giant screen theaters in science centers and museums is based on Todd Douglas Miller’s critically acclaimed Apollo 11 documentary, and reconstructs the final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this mission to the Moon.

This film will not be shown in ordinary cinemas, it’s exclusive to museums and IMAX screens.

The screening will be followed by a conversation between Helen Sharman and James Burke as they reflect on the Moon fever that gripped the world in the summer of 1969.

Helen Sharman became Britain’s first ever astronaut in 1991 when she launched into space on a Soyuz spacecraft and spent eight days orbiting the Earth.

James Burke is best known for his work on Tomorrow’s World and his television documentary series Connections. As the BBC’s chief reporter on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, he had a front row seat for one of the most iconic moments of the 20th century.

The screening and Q&A take place on Wed 17th July at 7pm.

Tickets cost £12, and can be booked here.

There are tickets to watch just the film only on other dates, costing £11, and can be booked here.

(Yes, you’re getting Helen Sharman and James Burke for a quid!)

