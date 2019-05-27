Network Rail has announced that it is to spend £3.8 million on a complete overhaul of the footbridge at Harrow and Wealdstone station in North-West London.

The project is part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan and will see the stairs, lifts and bridge transformed. Repairs are being made to steelwork before it is repainted, and new glazing and improved flooring will be installed.

The bridge serves six platforms and is used by millions of National Rail, London Overground and London Underground passengers travelling through Harrow and Wealdstone station each year.

Councillor Keith Ferry, deputy leader of Harrow Council, said “We’ve lobbied for many years for some improvements to Harrow and Wealdstone Station – it is, after all, one of our most-used and most important transport hubs. So I’m pleased that Network Rail is taking action.”

No train services will be disrupted while the major work to the footbridge takes place.

The bridge will stay open but space will be restricted at certain times for the refurbishments to be carried out. Step-free access will be maintained for passengers throughout the upgrade.

The improvements are expected to be finished by December 2019.

Also on ianVisits