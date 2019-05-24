A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL has warned that only 9,000 of the 25,000 new homes planned for the Old Kent Road area can be built unless or until the Bakerloo line extension is in place. SE1

A planned additional entrance to Stratford tube station next to the Jubilee line has secured additional funding from Newham council. ianVisits

Dozens of Tube commuters have been evacuated through a tunnel amid reports of smoke on a train. BBC News

The London Fire Brigade has served an enforcement notice on London Underground, citing eight breaches of fire safety rules at London Bridge Tube Station. SE1

Native Land and TfL have unveiled their proposals for the redevelopment of South Kensington tube station. ianVisits

London Underground to retire ageing 92-year-old signal box ITV

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail construction delays have helped speed-up work on a mixed-use scheme above Bond Street station. Construction Enquirer

Crossrail station integration work to drag on until mid-2020 Building

Sunday 19th May 2019 was supposed to be the day that Crossrail connected up to Shenfield. DiamondGeezer

Mainline / Overground

After oodles of delays, the first of the long awaited electric trains come into service on the Gospel Oak to Barking length of the London Overground ianVisits

Trains to Norwich now take (just) under 90 minutes DiamondGeezer

Miscellaneous

Train booking website Trainline is to float on the London Stock Exchange for £1.5bn This is Money

And finally: Doing the right thing is the theme of an approach to promoting compassion among people travelling on public transport, by asking commuters to offer their seat to those who may need it more than them. PR Week

Image above is from Oct 2018: London Bridge station tunnel opens to the public

