The Elizabeth Tower, which stands at the north end of the Houses of Parliament was completed 160 years ago in 1859. The Great Clock started ticking on 31 May and the strikes of the Great Bell (‘Big Ben’) were heard for the first time on 11 July.

During the evening you will meet members of the Big Ben team and find out about the history and the workings of this famous clock tower. You will also hear from one of the conservation project team about the ongoing works which are needed to refurbish and repair the Elizabeth Tower.

These talks are on the following Thursday evenings between 6.30pm and 8pm:

27 June 2019

4 July 2019

11 July 2019

Tickets are £15 per person and can be purchased here, by calling 020 7219 4114.

Your ticket includes entry for the talks and one alcoholic or soft drink. The bar will open at 6pm, arrive early to get your drink before the talk begins at 6.30pm. You can purchase further drinks throughout the evening.

Please be aware that these evenings do not include access to the Elizabeth Tower itself.

Also on ianVisits