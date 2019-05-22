Native Land and Transport for London (TfL) have unveiled their proposals for the redevelopment of South Kensington tube station.

The proposals include the development delivering around 40 additional homes, a new range of shops, restaurants and workspaces, and step-free station access to the ticket hall and District and Circle line platforms via a new entrance on Thurloe Street.

The biggest change will be the curved “bullnose” building at the front of the station. The original concept had been for a single story to be added to the exisiting structure, but the new proposal is for a larger “landmark” building that will be five storeys high. That change doubtless being a mix of the engineering difficulties of revamping the existing bullnose, and the requirement to fund the upgrade through commercial property developments.

The proposals also include the provision of a number of new homes around the station, including along the station side of Pelham Street, reinstating the historic row of buildings that existed there previously.

Also included in the plans is the upgrading of the building along Thurloe Street to the north of the station, with the provision of new homes behind the historic Regency facade, replacing the current apartments. The proposals also include providing new homes in Thurloe Square to reinstate housing where the square connects with Pelham Place, which were removed during the construction of the railway.

Graeme Craig, Director of Commercial Development at Transport for London said: “Our aim has been to create a proposal that honours the heritage of the station and reflects the historic legacy and architecture of the area as well as its unique setting as a gateway to some of the most important and treasured cultural institutions in the world. Our proposals provide a range of improvements, including step-free access, as well as new homes and opportunities for upgraded retail and commercial space, generating vital revenue to reinvest in the transport network.”

As was previously reported, there will be public exhibition about the plans today and tomorrow at Les Salons, Institut Francais du Royaume-Uni, 17 Queensberry Place, London SW7 2DT between 3pm to 7pm.

