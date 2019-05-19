Kilbarchan Lilias Day 1st June

One of the biggest historic parades in Scotland to honour the renowned 15th century Piper Habbie Simpson. Kilbarchan,

Renfrewshire

Eaglesham Fair 1st June 2019

250th anniversary of the construction of a “planned village” with a fete and parade. Eaglesham,

Glasgow

World Custard Pie Championship 1st June

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin, the World Custard Pie Championships have been held since 1967 in the village of Coxheath, Kent. Coxheath,

Kent

IWA Trailboat Festival 1st-2nd June

Huge collection of canal boats converge to mark the bi-centenary of the opening of the northern reaches of the Lancaster Canal. Lancaster Canal,

Cumbria

Over 30 full size steam engines will be presented in all their glory, in addition to old farm tractors, classic cars and lorries plus other bygones from our rich industrial and agricultural heritage. St Albans,

Hertfordshire

Ossett Beercart 1st-2nd June

Combining a beer festival, procession, market and Morris dancing the Ossett Beercart is a unique event raising funds for local causes. Ossett,

Wakefield

Brightlingsea Blessing of the Waters 2nd June

The processions on foot & by the boats along the Creek, & the ‘din’ on setting off are all part of the ancient tradition of “Beating

of the Bounds” or marking boundaries & certain key points of Brightlingsea. Brightlingsea,

Essex

Ladies Day Walk 6th June

A parade through the town by the ladies of Neston all of whom are members of the local society founded during the Napoleonic War. Neston,

Cheshire

The South of England Show 6th-8th June

Huge agricultural and country fair. Ardingly,

West Sussex

The first of the Border festivals and celebrates both the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick and the ancient custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land. Hawick,

Scottish Borders

Appleby Horse Fair 6-9th June

The Fair is an annual gathering of Gypsies and Travellers. Appleby,

Cumbria

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race 8th June

Bed shaped floats are paraded through the town before being raced for the trophy. Knaresborough,

Yorkshire

Bread & Cheese Scramble 9th June

Crowds will gather with hopes of catching squares of cheese and lumps of bread which are thrown from high atop the church wall. Lydney,

Gloucestershire

Rush Sunday 9th June

500 year old event to lay rushes on the floor of St Mary Radcliffe, with parade before the service. Bristol

Riding of the Marches 8th-18th June

The Riding of the Marches of the Ancient and Royal Burgh of Linlithgow is a tradition dating back to the 16th century. Linlithgow,

West Lothian

Election of the Mayor of Ock Street 15th June

The Mayor of Ock Street is elected each year by the esidents of Ock Street and the streets which depend on it. Abingdon,

Oxon

Appleton Thorn Bawming Day 15th June

The only village in England where the ‘Bawming of the Thorn’ ceremony takes place in June each year. Bawming, which means, “decorating the tree with flowers and ribbons”, takes place each year, whilst local children dance and sing the Bawming song. Appleton Thorn,

Cheshire

Arundel Cathedral Corpus Christi 19th-2th June

A magnificent carpet of flowers fills the central aisle of the Cathedral for two days. Arundel,

West Sussex

Stonehenge Solstice Celebrations 21st June

The one day that Stonehenge is free to visit — and utterly packed with druids and new age revels. Stonehenge

Ottery St Mary Pixie Day 22nd June

A reenactment of a legend that pixies invaded the town to stop the church bells ringing and kidnapped the bell ringers. Today children reenact the role of the pixies. Ottery St Mary,

Devon

Youlgrave Well Dressing 22nd June

Various wells dressed in local custom throughout the week, with the dedication on 22nd June. Youlgrave,

Derbyshire

St Alban’s Procession 22nd June

Each year, 12ft tall carnival puppets, representing figures from the story of St Alban, take to the streets to reenact the historic events which lead to St Alban’s execution at the hands of the Romans. St Albans,

Hertfordshire

Many townspeople don Victorian costume for the week, while a full programme of activities is hosted from parades to concerts and shows. Ilfracombe,

North Devon

Chester’s Midsummer Watch is one of Britain’s oldest festivals – a tradition reflecting 500 years of the city’s history. Chester,

Cheshire

The Cornish Midsummer Eve Bonfire Celebrations 23rd June

Each year on the 23rd of June, a number of Old Cornwall Societies hold midsummer bonfire celebrations. Cornwall

Bishop’s Castle Rejoicing 23rd June

There will be a Rush Cart parade with Morris Teams on the Sunday morning followed by a service with dancing at St. John’s Parish Church and then Morris dancing outside the Church and later in the Three Tuns Yard. Bishops Castle,

West Shrophire

Leicester’s Damask Rose Ceremony 24th June

Recent revival of a pepercorn rent ceremony where the Lord Mayor is presented with a single red rose for the rent on a local pub. Leicester,

East Midlands

Warrington Walking Day 28th June

Dates back to the early 1880s and is a parade through the town by the various churches. Warrington,

Cheshire

World Worm Charming Championships 29th June

Annual competition held in a local school playing field where teams compete to draw as many worms out of the ground as possible. Nantwich,

Cheshire

Warcop Rushbearing 29th June

Ancient tradition to cover the floor of the local church in rushes in memory of when they were earthen instead of stone floors. Warcop,

Cumbria

World Egg Throwing Championships 30th June

An afternoon of — egg throwing — in the local village green as part of a modern fete. Thorpe Latimer,

Lincolnshire

Selston Tower Service 30th June

One of the few remaining tower services, where the vicar preaches from the top of the clock tower in the local church. Selston,

Nottinghamshire

Hepworth Feast 30th June