Suggestions for things to do outside London in June 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

Kilbarchan Lilias Day1st June
One of the biggest historic parades in Scotland to honour the renowned 15th century Piper Habbie Simpson.Kilbarchan,
Renfrewshire
Eaglesham Fair1st June 2019
250th anniversary of the construction of a “planned village” with a fete and parade.Eaglesham,
Glasgow
World Custard Pie Championship1st June
Inspired by Charlie Chaplin, the World Custard Pie Championships have been held since 1967 in the village of Coxheath, Kent.Coxheath,
Kent
IWA Trailboat Festival1st-2nd June
Huge collection of canal boats converge to mark the bi-centenary of the opening of the northern reaches of the Lancaster Canal.Lancaster Canal,
Cumbria
St Albans Steam & Country Show1st-2nd June
Over 30 full size steam engines will be presented in all their glory, in addition to old farm tractors, classic cars and lorries plus other bygones from our rich industrial and agricultural heritage.St Albans,
Hertfordshire
Ossett Beercart1st-2nd June
Combining a beer festival, procession, market and Morris dancing the Ossett Beercart is a unique event raising funds for local causes.Ossett,
Wakefield
Brightlingsea Blessing of the Waters2nd June
The processions on foot & by the boats along the Creek, & the ‘din’ on setting off are all part of the ancient tradition of “Beating
of the Bounds” or marking boundaries & certain key points of Brightlingsea.		Brightlingsea,
Essex
Ladies Day Walk6th June
A parade through the town by the ladies of Neston all of whom are members of the local society founded during the Napoleonic War.Neston,
Cheshire
The South of England Show6th-8th June
Huge agricultural and country fair.Ardingly,
West Sussex
Hawick Common-Riding6th-8th June
The first of the Border festivals and celebrates both the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick and the ancient custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land.Hawick,
Scottish Borders
Appleby Horse Fair6-9th June
The Fair is an annual gathering of Gypsies and Travellers.Appleby,
Cumbria
The Great Knaresborough Bed Race8th June
Bed shaped floats are paraded through the town before being raced for the trophy.Knaresborough,
Yorkshire
Bread & Cheese Scramble9th June
Crowds will gather with hopes of catching squares of cheese and lumps of bread which are thrown from high atop the church wall.Lydney,
Gloucestershire
Rush Sunday9th June
500 year old event to lay rushes on the floor of St Mary Radcliffe, with parade before the service.Bristol
Riding of the Marches8th-18th June
The Riding of the Marches of the Ancient and Royal Burgh of Linlithgow is a tradition dating back to the 16th century.Linlithgow,
West Lothian
Election of the Mayor of Ock Street15th June
The Mayor of Ock Street is elected each year by the esidents of Ock Street and the streets which depend on it.Abingdon,
Oxon
Appleton Thorn Bawming Day15th June
The only village in England where the ‘Bawming of the Thorn’ ceremony takes place in June each year. Bawming, which means, “decorating the tree with flowers and ribbons”, takes place each year, whilst local children dance and sing the Bawming song.Appleton Thorn,
Cheshire
Arundel Cathedral Corpus Christi19th-2th June
A magnificent carpet of flowers fills the central aisle of the Cathedral for two days.Arundel,
West Sussex
Stonehenge Solstice Celebrations21st June
The one day that Stonehenge is free to visit — and utterly packed with druids and new age revels.Stonehenge
Ottery St Mary Pixie Day22nd June
A reenactment of a legend that pixies invaded the town to stop the church bells ringing and kidnapped the bell ringers. Today children reenact the role of the pixies.Ottery St Mary,
Devon
Youlgrave Well Dressing22nd June
Various wells dressed in local custom throughout the week, with the dedication on 22nd June.Youlgrave,
Derbyshire
St Alban’s Procession22nd June
Each year, 12ft tall carnival puppets, representing figures from the story of St Alban, take to the streets to reenact the historic events which lead to St Alban’s execution at the hands of the Romans.St Albans,
Hertfordshire
Grand Victorian & Steampunk Festival15th-23rd June
Many townspeople don Victorian costume for the week, while a full programme of activities is hosted from parades to concerts and shows.Ilfracombe,
North Devon
Chester’s Midsummer Watch Parade22nd-23rd June
Chester’s Midsummer Watch is one of Britain’s oldest festivals – a tradition reflecting 500 years of the city’s history.Chester,
Cheshire
The Cornish Midsummer Eve Bonfire Celebrations23rd June
Each year on the 23rd of June, a number of Old Cornwall Societies hold midsummer bonfire celebrations.Cornwall
Bishop’s Castle Rejoicing23rd June
There will be a Rush Cart parade with Morris Teams on the Sunday morning followed by a service with dancing at St. John’s Parish Church and then Morris dancing outside the Church and later in the Three Tuns Yard.Bishops Castle,
West Shrophire
Leicester’s Damask Rose Ceremony24th June
Recent revival of a pepercorn rent ceremony where the Lord Mayor is presented with a single red rose for the rent on a local pub.Leicester,
East Midlands
Warrington Walking Day28th June
Dates back to the early 1880s and is a parade through the town by the various churches.Warrington,
Cheshire
World Worm Charming Championships29th June
Annual competition held in a local school playing field where teams compete to draw as many worms out of the ground as possible.Nantwich,
Cheshire
Warcop Rushbearing29th June
Ancient tradition to cover the floor of the local church in rushes in memory of when they were earthen instead of stone floors.Warcop,
Cumbria
World Egg Throwing Championships30th June
An afternoon of — egg throwing — in the local village green as part of a modern fete.Thorpe Latimer,
Lincolnshire
Selston Tower Service30th June
One of the few remaining tower services, where the vicar preaches from the top of the clock tower in the local church.Selston,
Nottinghamshire
Hepworth Feast30th June
A town parade and pig roast to commemorate the end of the 1665 Great Plague in Hepworth.Hepworth,
West Yorkshire
