For a few days this summer, the restored gardens of Spencer House in central London will be open to the public.

Originally designed in the eighteenth-century by Henry Holland (son-in-law to Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown), the half acre garden was then and still remains among the grandest in the West End.

Restored since 1990, the garden, with a view of the adjacent Green Park, now evokes its original layout. Paths and lawn have been reinstated along with carefully selected plants and shrubs appropriate to the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries.

Garden Historian Todd Longstaffe-Gowan advised on the restoration and will be giving introductory talks to visitors on the day, following which you will be free to explore and enjoy the grounds. Blue Badge Guides will also be present in the garden to answer any questions you may have and a plant list will be provided for you to take away.

The open days are on Sundays – 2nd, 16th or 30th of June 2019.

Tours of both the house and garden cost £18.

Tickets are limited to 100 people per day, and have to be prebooked here.

Spencer House itself was recognised as one of the most ambitious aristocratic town houses ever built in London and is the city’s only great eighteenth-century private palace to survive intact.

The house tours are for eight of the state rooms.