A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A strike by London Underground workers which was due to take place over the weekend of the FA Cup Final has been called off. BBC News
The slightly delayed upgrade of South Kensington tube station is to be discussed next week in a couple of open-day events. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Struggling Abbey Wood businesses say they are being “crucified” by the ongoing delays to the opening of Crossrail. 853 London
Former Crossrail boss points finger at supply chain for delays Building
Crossrail station at Bond Street may not be finished for two years, MPs warned Standard
Crossrail pays technicians ‘£26million to practice’ for the next two years Metro
Northern Ireland business wins £46m contract for work on London Crossrail stations Belfast Telegraph
Bill to bring Canary Wharf station up to scratch will be £80m, Crossrail boss reveals Building
Mainline / Overground
Thameslink stations to receive £80,000 each for improvements Local Times
Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £65m contract to operate and maintain 21 of Network Rail’s seasonal treatment multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) PCB Today
Environmental protesters barred from HS2 site in west London The Guardian
Miscellaneous
Exterion Media has called on brands to turn TfL’s recent advertising ban on junk food into “a positive” by transforming stations and escalators into a “fitness zone” that will encourage commuters to take more exercise. Campaign
And finally: Somebody is leaving free flowers on Tube and commuters are confused Metro
