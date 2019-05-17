A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A strike by London Underground workers which was due to take place over the weekend of the FA Cup Final has been called off. BBC News

The slightly delayed upgrade of South Kensington tube station is to be discussed next week in a couple of open-day events. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Struggling Abbey Wood businesses say they are being “crucified” by the ongoing delays to the opening of Crossrail. 853 London

Former Crossrail boss points finger at supply chain for delays Building

Crossrail station at Bond Street may not be finished for two years, MPs warned Standard

Crossrail pays technicians ‘£26million to practice’ for the next two years Metro

Northern Ireland business wins £46m contract for work on London Crossrail stations Belfast Telegraph

Bill to bring Canary Wharf station up to scratch will be £80m, Crossrail boss reveals Building

Mainline / Overground

Thameslink stations to receive £80,000 each for improvements Local Times

Balfour Beatty has been awarded a £65m contract to operate and maintain 21 of Network Rail’s seasonal treatment multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) PCB Today

Environmental protesters barred from HS2 site in west London The Guardian

Miscellaneous

Exterion Media has called on brands to turn TfL’s recent advertising ban on junk food into “a positive” by transforming stations and escalators into a “fitness zone” that will encourage commuters to take more exercise. Campaign

And finally: Somebody is leaving free flowers on Tube and commuters are confused Metro

Image above is from May 2009: Jubilee Line tunnels under Big Ben