A planned additional entrance to Stratford tube station next to the Jubilee line has secured additional funding from Newham council.

The entrance will lead though the existing staff car park to the Carpenters Estate, turning a walk that can take 10 minutes into one taking 30 seconds. It would also offer an alternative route into the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The proposed entrance is part of a joint initiative between the council, TfL, who will oversee the work, and London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

Newham council has agreed to contribute £1 million to the scheme, which is being funded from its Community Infrastructure Levy. The scheme will also see new lifts installed to allow step-free access throughout the station and the revitalisation and extension of a disused subway for better integration of rail, tube and DLR services.

Existing planning permission for the site requires TfL to begin enabling works on site by September 2019.

Local stakeholders have already been consulted on the proposals, including residents from the Carpenters Estate who welcomed the plans.