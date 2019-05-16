The slightly delayed upgrade of South Kensington tube station is to be discussed next week in a couple of open-day events.

Attempts to upgrade the station have been proposed several times since the late 1980s but have struggled to reconcile the cost of the upgrade being funded by over site developments and the vocal local lobby concerned by over development of the site. One exceptionally controversial proposal called for the demolition of the Victorian era shopping arcade entirely and a new round tower constructed instead.

Following a couple of years of consultation works, a planning application for a revised scheme was submitted last year, and permission for phase one of the upgrades granted in January 2018 by Kensington Council.

Work was due to start last year, but has been delayed.

The plans will see the currently disused platform on the sub-surface lines brought back into use so that the congestion on the stairs can be reduced, plus the refurbishment of the Piccadilly line platforms.

They will also substantially revamp the layout of the ticket hall to give more space for passengers and roughly double the number of ticket barriers.

To fund the works, they play to revamp the properties around the station including the four-storey buildings at 20-34 Thurloe Street, and errect new buildings along TfL’s stretch of land on Pelham Street to Thurloe Square, and on the distinctive Bullnose building.

TfL will be showing its initial proposals at two public events next week.

When: Wednesday 22nd May and Thursday 23rd May 2019, 3pm-7pm

Where: Les Salons, Institut Francais du Royaume-Uni, 17 Queensberry Place, London SW7 2DT