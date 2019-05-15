Next to the Thames in Woolwich are a cluster of steel men forever frozen in a meeting that is about to take place.

This is “Assembly” by the sculptor Peter Burke, and is intended to represent a group of people coming together. They’re partial body moulds, and are all men — there’s enough of an anatomy to check that.

The cast forms have been designed to be industrially produced and repeated to reflect the use of industrial production methods, and are bolted together using the convention for the joining of castings.

The brown weathering steel sits well in the partial heritage of the Arsenal with its heritage of industrial weapon making.

A spider has made a home in the head of one, which is a rather apt metaphor of people with a hangover.