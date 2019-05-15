Next to the Thames in Woolwich are a cluster of steel men forever frozen in a meeting that is about to take place.
This is “Assembly” by the sculptor Peter Burke, and is intended to represent a group of people coming together. They’re partial body moulds, and are all men — there’s enough of an anatomy to check that.
The cast forms have been designed to be industrially produced and repeated to reflect the use of industrial production methods, and are bolted together using the convention for the joining of castings.
The brown weathering steel sits well in the partial heritage of the Arsenal with its heritage of industrial weapon making.
A spider has made a home in the head of one, which is a rather apt metaphor of people with a hangover.
Location map and local interesting places
Public Art
Museum
- 5] Greenwich Heritage Centre
- 6] Dr Who Museum and Shop
- 7] Eastbury Manor House
- 8] Royal Observatory Greenwich
- 9] Queen's House
- 10] Eltham Palace
- 11] Old Royal Naval College
- 12] National Maritime Museum
Church
- 13] St George's Garrison Church
- 14] St. Margaret's Church, Barking
- 15] Our Lady of Compassion Church,
- 16] Christ Church, Poplar
Landmark
Ruin
- 19] Lesnes Abbey
