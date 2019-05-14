A former cinema turned bingo hall in Tooting is remarkable for its exceptional interior, and next month there will be a chance to go on a tour of the building.

Originally built as one of the great luxurious Art Deco cinemas of the 1930s, it is still considered by many to be the most spectacular cinema in Britain.

In his 1966 guide to London’s buildings, the architectural critic Ian Nairn said of it, “miss the Tower of London if you have to, but don’t miss this.”

The cinema closed in 1973, but reopened in 1976 as a bingo hall. Listed and preserved the interior is truly spectacular.

The tour, led by Nigel Pitt of the Cinema Theatre Assocation, will be followed by a short walk taking in some of the sites of the old cinemas of Tooting.

The tour takes place on the morning on Sun 2nd June, costs £5 and can be booked here.

The tour is part of the Wandsworth Heritage Festival