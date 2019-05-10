An 18-foot replica of the famous 17th century ship, the Mayflower, is to make an unusual voyage from Harwich to London next week.

The 1/8 scale model will be part of the nationwide ‘Community Rail in the City’ event on Wed 15th May which will see more than 42 groups joining forces across the country to showcase some of Britain’s most scenic rail journeys.

The Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership is transporting the replica Mayflower to London Liverpool Street station where it will become the centrepiece of their showcase, highlighting tourism in their area.

The model was built five years ago by college apprentices local to Harwich, originally for a reception at the American Embassy in London. It took eight weeks to build after careful study of paintings of the ship and research into historic archives to find out its size so that the model could be accurately scaled.

It is due to arrive at London Liverpool Street 6am on Wednesday 15 May accompanied by Tony Elliston, Chair of the Harwich Mayflower Heritage Centre who donated the ship for the event, returning to the Heritage Centre the following day.

So you have just one day to see it.

‘Community Rail in the City’ is organised by the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP), the umbrella body for community rail groups across Britain, whose chief executive, Jools Townsend, said: “Our members will be popping up at stations across Britain and engaging thousands of people to inspire and advise on daytrips, weekends and holidays by rail.