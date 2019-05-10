A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Meet the designers behind London Underground’s seating fabric FT

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Deluded Crossrail managers ignored mounting evidence that the project was running away without them, the government spending watchdog says. Construction Index

Crossrail has 500 drivers on payroll costing millions despite two-year delay Independent

Crossrail’s Bond Street station is a year behind schedule compared to the rest of the project’s stations because of extensive tunnelling delays, RTM

Contractors Graham and Hochtief have secured contracts to upgrade six Network Rail-owned Crossrail surface stations on the western section of the line. Construction Enquirer

Mainline / Overground

South Western Railway has announced that Chessington South station will be able to offer passengers with reduced mobility step-free access to and from the platforms. Rail Advent

Train hits the buffer at London Victoria ITV

Sadiq Khan has responded to concerns about overcrowding at Canada Water station after being pressed on the issue by Assembly Member, Florence Eshalomi. Southwark News

Miscellaneous

Trainline is finalising plans for a stock market float that is expected to value the rail and bus ticket website at about £1 billion. The Times (£)

City of Ale has partnered with Greater Anglia to offer reduced rail fares for visitors travelling from London during the festival period. EDP24

It’s not highlighted that well, but the TfL website has a range of tube maps in languages other than English. ianVisits

Man plots 68 Lincoln pubs and bars in London Underground-style map Lincolnshire Live

And finally: Brixton’s Cafe Max snack bar reopens after Network Rail’s lengthy refurbishment Brixton Buzz

—

Image above is from Oct 2017: The cancelled plans for a 300mph hovertrain in the UK