It’s not highlighted that well, but the TfL website has a range of tube maps in languages other than English.

Not many, and not updated that often, but in a city that has so many tourists visiting, it makes sense to offer some level of multi-lingual service.

There’s 15 of them in total, and the language changes are limited to the explanatory text on the maps. Cockfosters is not translated into its Chinese equivalent, so sadly they miss out on its silly name.

Oddly, while the tube line names are unchanged, the dangleway is translated into local languages.

Choose your foreign language tube map below:

The full list is also here.