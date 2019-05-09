A large hotel with large cinema some 6 storeys below ground is currently under construction, and there will be tours of the building site next month.

Set to open in 2020, the 5-star hotel will offer 350 rooms and 35 suites, multiple restaurants and lounges, a rooftop bar, underground spa with swimming pool, Odeon cinema and a 1,000-capacity ballroom.

At 30m deep and with six levels below ground, this will be the deepest habitable-grade commercial building basement in London, and among the deepest in the world.

The architects, Wood Bagot are offering a chance to walk through the building with the project architects and learn more about the scheme from concept to construction.

Tickets are being allocated by a ballot, and you have to enter here by 7th June.

The tours, if you’re lucky to win will take place on Sunday 23rd June at 10am and last three hours.