Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

A large hotel with large cinema some 6 storeys below ground is currently under construction, and there will be tours of the building site next month.

Set to open in 2020, the 5-star hotel will offer 350 rooms and 35 suites, multiple restaurants and lounges, a rooftop bar, underground spa with swimming pool, Odeon cinema and a 1,000-capacity ballroom.

At 30m deep and with six levels below ground, this will be the deepest habitable-grade commercial building basement in London, and among the deepest in the world.

The architects, Wood Bagot are offering a chance to walk through the building with the project architects and learn more about the scheme from concept to construction.

Tickets are being allocated by a ballot, and you have to enter here by 7th June.

The tours, if you’re lucky to win will take place on Sunday 23rd June at 10am and last three hours.

Tagged with: ,

Whats's on in London: today or tomorrow or this weekend

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*