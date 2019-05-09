This is an amusing oddity, but the Google satellite views of the dangleway in Greenwich has removed the cables from the cable car.

Initially I thought maybe a very old series of images, but no, there’s the brand new blocks of flats going up next to the cable car, so the images are recent.

Maybe the cables are missing simply because the image resolution isn’t high enough? Well, maybe, but then we should have the curious sight of the red cable cars floating in mid-air.

But they are missing as well.

In fact, it looks like they’ve been deliberately removed, as you can see one small patch below of the cable floating in the air where the editors missed a bit.

Now the cable car is back where it was some years ago — just the pylons and the stations.

Google has made the cable car lose its cables and its cars.

How very odd.