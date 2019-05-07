Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Architecture No Comments ↓

Fancy a visit the sky garden at the top of a 42-storey private residential tower in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Park?

As part of next month’s Festival of Architecture, SOM architects will lead tours of The Stratford Hotel & Lofts at Manhattan Loft Gardens.

Together with the Manhattan Loft Corporation, SOM architects will share insight on the design of the 42-story building. Visitors will have access to a selection of loft apartments, and hotel amenities, as well as the sky gardens of the double-cantilevered tower.

Additionally, on June 18th at 6pm, SOM Partner Kent Jackson and Harry Handelsman, CEO of the Manhattan Loft Corporation, will present a talk about the building.

Manhattan Loft Gardens: Guided Tours

All tours start at 1pm and last an hour.

  • June 1, 2019
  • June 8, 2019
  • June 15, 2019
  • June 22, 2019
  • June 29, 2019

The tours are free.

To book, send an email with your details to marina.miceli@som.com

