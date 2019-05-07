Fancy a visit the sky garden at the top of a 42-storey private residential tower in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Park?

As part of next month’s Festival of Architecture, SOM architects will lead tours of The Stratford Hotel & Lofts at Manhattan Loft Gardens.

Together with the Manhattan Loft Corporation, SOM architects will share insight on the design of the 42-story building. Visitors will have access to a selection of loft apartments, and hotel amenities, as well as the sky gardens of the double-cantilevered tower.

Additionally, on June 18th at 6pm, SOM Partner Kent Jackson and Harry Handelsman, CEO of the Manhattan Loft Corporation, will present a talk about the building.

Manhattan Loft Gardens: Guided Tours

All tours start at 1pm and last an hour.

June 1, 2019

June 8, 2019

June 15, 2019

June 22, 2019

June 29, 2019

The tours are free.

To book, send an email with your details to marina.miceli@som.com