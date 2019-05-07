Fancy a visit the sky garden at the top of a 42-storey private residential tower in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Park?
As part of next month’s Festival of Architecture, SOM architects will lead tours of The Stratford Hotel & Lofts at Manhattan Loft Gardens.
Together with the Manhattan Loft Corporation, SOM architects will share insight on the design of the 42-story building. Visitors will have access to a selection of loft apartments, and hotel amenities, as well as the sky gardens of the double-cantilevered tower.
Additionally, on June 18th at 6pm, SOM Partner Kent Jackson and Harry Handelsman, CEO of the Manhattan Loft Corporation, will present a talk about the building.
Manhattan Loft Gardens: Guided Tours
All tours start at 1pm and last an hour.
- June 1, 2019
- June 8, 2019
- June 15, 2019
- June 22, 2019
- June 29, 2019
The tours are free.
To book, send an email with your details to marina.miceli@som.com
