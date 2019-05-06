The Geffrye Museum is currently closed for a major upgrade, but next month there will be a chance to go behind the hordings to see the building site.

A year ahead of the museum’s reopening in Spring 2020, you will be able to see the work in progress as 300-year-old spaces are being opened up to the public for the first time, alongside the creation of a new studio and learning pavilion.

The revamp is costing £18 million, and will expand the museum’s visitor capacity by 50 percent, while opening up space that is currently unused.

On offer are hard-hat tours with architects Wright & Wright. The tours will be led by the design team and will look at both the history and future of the site.

Tickets for the tours cost £10 and can be booked here.

There will be 5 tours on Saturday 22nd June, with capacity for 10 people per tour at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.