A hotel near to Gloucester Road tube station has been redecorated with a design based on the London Underground.

It’s a subtle theme, as too much of a tube design could have put off casual visitors simply seeking “a hotel” to stay in rather than a theme park.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of quirks dotted around the place.

Coloured District and Piccadilly lines run through corridors, and replica tiles have been used in the lobby areas.

Throughout, railway artefacts and ornaments join other eye-catching details, including a retro telephone, and vintage and modern prints of the underground on the walls. The pillows will come with travelcard tickets printed on them and visitors are reminded to ‘Mind the Gap’ on the carpet as they step out of bed in the morning.

The bathrooms have also been re-imagined as ‘Water Loos’.

The hotel is the ibis Styles Gloucester Road.