A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground maintenance and engineering workers are to stage a three-day strike over the weekend of the FA Cup Final later this month in a row over safety. ITV

Brixton tube station art: Aliza Nisenbaum paints Underground staff members Brixton Buzz

TfL admits it has no solution to the Northern Line screech between Euston and Tufnell Park Islington Tribune <– click for the photo

Court of Appeal rules that London Underground must compensate agency workers for underpayments Lexology

London Underground trains had to be delayed by at least two minutes on 801 separate occasions last year while staff cleaned up a “soiled car”. HuffPost

It opened two years late and they changed its name half-way through building it, not the Elizabeth line — this is the 40th birthday of the Jubilee line. ianVisits

The Government “can’t tell Siemens where to build its trains” following revelations that firm will build the majority of a new London Underground order in Austria. Northern Echo

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

‘Flooded gardens and broken promises’: Abbey Wood MP’s anger as Crossrail delayed again 853 London

Office workers getting the shakes from Laing O’Rourke on Crossrail Building

Maidenhead railway platforms to be refurbished for Elizabeth Line trains Maidenhead Advertiser

Crossrail 2’s commercial head has said more design time will be spent on the project to avoid the delays and cost overruns suffered by the first scheme. AJ (£)

TfL ‘set to lose £1bn’ from two-year delay on troubled Crossrail Standard

Senior Crossrail figures and the Department for Transport are set to be grilled by watchdog MPs in two weeks’ time. Building

Mainline / Overground

The driver of a train which fatally dragged a dog along a station platform did not know its lead was trapped in the doors, an investigation has found. Local Times

Lorry hits rail bridge at Bexley Kent Online

Passengers using new trains between Norwich and London will not be able to reserve seats for up to six months. Eastern Daily Press

First Caledonian Sleeper train arrives at London Euston three hours late Standard

Gloucestershire rail commuters to enjoy new direct rail service to London Gloucestershire Live

London – Bordeaux high speed rail service ‘blueprint’ Railway Gazette

London Overground workers to walk out for 24 hours during fresh strike Local Guardian

DLR

Extinction Rebellion DLR protester freed from high-security jail after seven days and is banned from Tubes and trains Standard

Miscellaneous

Network Rail ‘ignored’ tenants in £1.4bn railway arch sell off, audit report reveals East London Advertiser

And finally: Passengers watched in disbelief as a man massaged a woman’s bare foot as they travelled on the London Underground. The Sun

—

Image above is from Oct 2012: A look around the Jubilee Line train depot at Stratford