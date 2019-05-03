A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Underground maintenance and engineering workers are to stage a three-day strike over the weekend of the FA Cup Final later this month in a row over safety. ITV
Brixton tube station art: Aliza Nisenbaum paints Underground staff members Brixton Buzz
TfL admits it has no solution to the Northern Line screech between Euston and Tufnell Park Islington Tribune <– click for the photo
Court of Appeal rules that London Underground must compensate agency workers for underpayments Lexology
London Underground trains had to be delayed by at least two minutes on 801 separate occasions last year while staff cleaned up a “soiled car”. HuffPost
It opened two years late and they changed its name half-way through building it, not the Elizabeth line — this is the 40th birthday of the Jubilee line. ianVisits
The Government “can’t tell Siemens where to build its trains” following revelations that firm will build the majority of a new London Underground order in Austria. Northern Echo
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
‘Flooded gardens and broken promises’: Abbey Wood MP’s anger as Crossrail delayed again 853 London
Office workers getting the shakes from Laing O’Rourke on Crossrail Building
Maidenhead railway platforms to be refurbished for Elizabeth Line trains Maidenhead Advertiser
Crossrail 2’s commercial head has said more design time will be spent on the project to avoid the delays and cost overruns suffered by the first scheme. AJ (£)
TfL ‘set to lose £1bn’ from two-year delay on troubled Crossrail Standard
Senior Crossrail figures and the Department for Transport are set to be grilled by watchdog MPs in two weeks’ time. Building
Mainline / Overground
The driver of a train which fatally dragged a dog along a station platform did not know its lead was trapped in the doors, an investigation has found. Local Times
Lorry hits rail bridge at Bexley Kent Online
Passengers using new trains between Norwich and London will not be able to reserve seats for up to six months. Eastern Daily Press
First Caledonian Sleeper train arrives at London Euston three hours late Standard
Gloucestershire rail commuters to enjoy new direct rail service to London Gloucestershire Live
London – Bordeaux high speed rail service ‘blueprint’ Railway Gazette
London Overground workers to walk out for 24 hours during fresh strike Local Guardian
DLR
Extinction Rebellion DLR protester freed from high-security jail after seven days and is banned from Tubes and trains Standard
Miscellaneous
Network Rail ‘ignored’ tenants in £1.4bn railway arch sell off, audit report reveals East London Advertiser
And finally: Passengers watched in disbelief as a man massaged a woman’s bare foot as they travelled on the London Underground. The Sun
Image above is from Oct 2012: A look around the Jubilee Line train depot at Stratford
