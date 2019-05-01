A site that is famous as much for its architecture as the animals within, London Zoo is now offering history tours of the site.

They’re at selected weekends between now and October, roughly once per month, and start at 10:15am and finishing at 11am, so visitors can then have the rest of the day for the zoo itself.

The reason for the timing is that the cost of the tour is on top of the entry price to the zoo, so you’ll want to get the full whack out of your ticket price.

The history tour costs £5, which is on top of the entry to the zoo, which for an adult is £24.54 – so just under £30 in total.

Not cheap, but if going to spend a day in London Zoo, having already forked out £25 just to get in, the extra fiver isn’t that big an extra to get the tour as well.

When booking, select which entry ticket you want, and then at the bottom of the page after you confirm is the option to add on the tour as well.

Online booking is currently open for Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May – other dates will be available soon.

2019 Dates & Times