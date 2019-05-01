After the success of the Hidden London tours London Transport Museum have created a collection of gifts to celebrate the Hidden London Underground.

The range is based on London Underground’s famous tiles.

One of London Underground’s most distinguishing features is its tiling designs, particularly those on the early 1906-7 lines. Decorative patterns helped passengers identify their destination.

Many designs are now hidden in closed stations like Aldwych (once called Strand) and Down Street, where Winston Churchill took refuge during the Second World War. Charing Cross and Euston also feature historic tiling designs.

In 1903, an architect called Leslie Green set out to decorate the stations of the central area of London’s tube network with a unique series of ceramic tile designs. The scale of the project was huge and Green’s tiles could be seen and admired above and below ground.

Sadly, much of this mammoth work of art has been eroded and lost over the years. But the homeware range lets you put the designs in your home.

