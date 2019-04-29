Transport for London has signed a new 3-year sponsorship deal for it’s Baby on Board badges with Mothercare and BABYZEN.

Although the badge has been sponsored since 2015, brand logos don’t appear on the badge itself, so mums don’t end up as a walking advertising hording. What the sponsor gets though is a route to the mum to be, and a chance to add their promotional material to the pack sent out in the post when a badge is requested.

The Baby on Board badges have been offer for free from the TfL website, but will now be available to pick up in branches of Mothercare.

The deal is expected to generate around £100,000 for TfL, roughly the same as was raised from the previous sponsorship deal for the badges with notonthehighstreet.com.

TfL’s Baby on Board badge was launched in 2005 to help pregnant women get a seat on public transport and TfL now issues around 310,000 Baby on Board badges a year.

From the sponsors perspective, that means it costs around 30p to reach each commuting prospective mum in the London area.

Plenty of other railways around London also offer Baby on Board badges or priority seat passes to pregnant mums.

The GTR group of railways, Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern, and Gatwick Express offer a pass that lets holders take a priority seat. GWR and London Northwestern also offer priority seat cards that you can apply for.

Southeastern offers both Baby on Board badges and priority seat cards, plus first class passes for ladies who are 20+ weeks into their pregnancy.

C2C offers Baby on Board badges.

South Western Railway offer free upgrades to first class for season ticket holders.

Greater Anglia offer free upgrades to first class for season ticket holders, and a Baby on Board badge for all pregnant mums travelling on the line.

Chiltern Railways doesn’t appear to have anything — although they used to offer Baby on Board badges, so maybe their website is just missing the information at the moment.