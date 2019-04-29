The Postal Museum is marking the bicentenary of the birth of Queen Victoria by offering free entry to the museum — if your name is Victoria.

If your name isn’t Victoria, then the first 200 people through the door on the 200th birthday of Queen Victoria, Friday 24th May, get in for the price of a Penny Black stamp — 1p.

Entry to the museum also includes a ride on the Mail Rail as part of the ticket.

The first 200 visitors to The Postal Museum’s on-site café on the same day can also get a tea or coffee for, you guessed it, 1p.

For Victoria’s, no matter the origin of your name (Wiktoria, Biktoria, Viktorie, Vittoria – that’s you) – then you’ll be eligible for free entry throughout the month of May. All that is required is a valid form of photo ID to prove your name.

The Postal Museum is the only place in the world to have full sheets of iconic Penny Black stamps. The Penny Black changed the world when it launched in 1840. For the first time the average person could afford to send a letter to their friends and family, prompting a communications revolution and surging literacy rates that shaped the world we live in today.

Entry to the museum normally costs £16 per adult.