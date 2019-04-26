A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Transport for London’s commissioner should consider his position over his handling of the much-delayed Crossrail project, according to a damning City Hall report. The Guardian

Sadiq Khan attempted to secure a generous “repayment holiday” on a government bail-out of Crossrail in order to avoid breaking a manifesto pledge to freeze tube fares, Government sources have claimed. The Telegraph (£)

From gold ceilings to smart info boards, we have a first look inside Tottenham Court Road to see what’s coming down the line… Evening Standard

It was due to open in December 2018, but Crossrail has now confirmed that they are unlikely to open until December 2020, and Bond Street station even later. ianVisits

Crossrail architects Weston Williamson + Partners have come just the third architecture practice to hold an illustrious Queen’s Award after being recognised for shaping world class design. Infrastructure Intelligence

Mainline / Overground

Funding for step free access at two Merton rail stations has been turned down. Local Guardian

Greenwich Council’s top transport officer has downplayed hopes that the London Overground could be extended to Thamesmead – telling a scrutiny meeting that the borough would prefer to see the DLR run to the area. 853 London

Rail minister fails to confirm Thameslink service will arrive in Maidstone this year as planned Kent Online

DLR

The DLR could be extended from Bank to Euston ianVisits

DLR passengers faced disruption after protesters climb on top of service News Shopper

Miscellaneous

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has apologised after a photo emerged of her sipping a can of M&S mojito on a London Overground train. BBC News

TfL forced to remove strawberries and cream from Wimbledon advert after it fails to follow its own junk food rules The Spectator

Digital security experts hunt for vulnerabilities on new trains Electronics Weekly

London to Tokyo by train: Russia rail-bridge makes 14000km route possible NZ Herald

And finally: Dave Hill: London’s public transport booze ban should be respected OnLondon

—

Image above is from July 2018: Sneak preview of Crossrail’s new Tottenham Court Road station