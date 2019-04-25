The City of London, being very ancient has many traditions and ceremonies, and as many of us still like dressing up in livery finery, many of them still happen today.
Many of the ceremonies take place in private and aren’t open to the public, but as they involve processions from Halls to Churches, that can be observed.
So it’s no surprise to be wandering around the City sometimes and run into a group of people wearing furs and lace, carrying something special to a ceremony.
Much better to know when they happen – so herewith, a calendar of ceremonies.
|Event
|Venue
|Usual Date
|Confirmed Date
|Admiral Phillips commemorative service
|St Mary le Bow
|January
|21/01/19
|Trial of the Pyx
|Goldsmiths’ Hall
|2nd Thursday in February
|29/01/19
|Sir John Cass service
|St Botolph Aldgate
|In January or February
|Cakes and ale ceremony
|Stationers’ Hall
|Shrove Tuesday
|05/03/19
|Spital sermon
|St Lawrence Jewery
|In March or April
|07/03/19
|Bridewell service
|St Bride Fleet Street
|2nd Tuesday in March
|United Guilds’ service
|St Paul’s Cathedral
|March
|29/03/19
|Stow commemoration service
|St Andrew Underchaft
|On or near 5th April every 3rd year
|2020
|Butterworth charity
|St Bartholomew the Great
|Good Friday
|19/04/19
|Gift of fish to the Mayor of Tower Hamlets
|Billingsgate Market
|April
|Firefighters Memorial Service
|City Church to “blitz”
|Sunday in May
|05/05/19
|View day by the Lord Mayor
|St Barts Hospital
|2nd Wednesday in May
|08/05/19
|Festival of the Sons of the Clergy
|St Paul’s Cathedral
|May
|21/05/19
|Pepys commemorative service
|St Olave Hart Street
|On or near 26th May
|24/05/19
|Beating the bounds
|Various churches
|Ascension Day, May
|30/05/19
|Bubble Sermon
|St Bride Fleet Street
|1st Tuesday in June
|04/06/19
|Trinitytide procession and service
|Trinity House to St Olave Hart Street
|Week after Whitsun
|Fishmongers procession
|Fishmongers Hall to St Magnus the Martyr
|Usually in June
|Knollys Rose ceremony
|Seething Lane to Mansion House
|On or near 22nd June
|17/06/19
|Skinners procession
|Skinners Hall to St James Garlickhythe
|Corpus Christi Day, June
|20/06/19
|Election of Sheriffs
|Guildhall
|Midsummers Day, June
|24/06/19
|Jailed and Bailed
|Central Criminal Courts
|New ceremony
|01/07/19
|Vintners’ procession
|Vintners Hall to St James Garlickhythe
|Usually 2nd Wed in June
|10/07/19
|Swan Upping
|River Thames
|3rd week in July
|15/07/19
|Cart marking ceremony
|Guildhall Yard
|On or near 19th July
|17/07/19
|Doggett’s coat and badge race
|River Thames
|In July or August
|04/09/19
|Christ’s Hospital School procession
|City church to Guildhall
|St Matthew’s Day, September
|20/09/19
|Admission of Sheriffs
|Guildhall
|Last Friday in September
|27/09/19
|Costermonger’s Harvest Festival
|Guildhall to St Mary le Bow
|Sunday in September
|29/09/19
|Sheep Drive across London Bridge
|London Bridge
|Late September
|29/09/19
|Harvest of the sea service
|St Mary at Hill
|Sunday in October
|Quit Rents ceremony
|Royal Courts of Justice
|October
|Election of the Lord Mayor
|Guildhall
|On or as close to 29th September
|02/10/19
|Lion sermon
|St Katharine Cree
|16th October
|16/10/19
|Painters-Stainers procession
|Painters Hall to St James Garlickhythe
|St Luke’s Day, October
|18/10/19
|Presentation of fruit to Lord Mayor by the Fruiterers
|Mansion House
|Last week in October
|Submariners parade and service
|Submariners Memorial, Embankment
|Sunday before Remembrance Sunday
|03/11/19
|The planting of the crosses
|St Paul’s Cathedral
|Usually first Mon in November preceding Remembrance Sunday
|04/11/19
|Admission ceremony of the Lord Mayor (Silent Ceremony)
|Guildhall
|Friday before the 2nd Sat in November
|08/11/19
|Lord Mayor’s Show
|Mansion House to the Law Courts
|Second Sat in November
|09/11/19
|Service/Wreath laying/HAC march past
|St Paul’s Cathedral/Royal Exchange
|Remembrance Sunday
|10/11/19
|Wreath laying by Royal Fusiliers
|St Sepulchre Church
|Remembrance Sunday
|10/11/19
|Presentation of hat to Lord Mayor by Feltmakers
|Mansion House
|November
|12/11/19
|Presentation of boars head to Lord Mayor by Butchers
|Mansion House
|On or near 6th December
|City’s New Year sermon
|St Michael’s Cornhill
|January
|10/01/20
|Challenge at the Tower of London
|All Hallows Church
|Ascension Day, every 3rd year
|30/05/20
This is based on a document given to me by the former Chamberlain of the City of London some years back, and then lost in paperwork until found again last month.
Hording has its advantages!
If you have some more dates to add, or fill in gaps, let me know below:
Grandma took little me to the Ceremony of the Keys at the Tower. It may be nightly?
WHO GOES THERE?
The Keys
WHO’S KEYS?
Queen Elizabeth’s keys!