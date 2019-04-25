The City of London, being very ancient has many traditions and ceremonies, and as many of us still like dressing up in livery finery, many of them still happen today.

Many of the ceremonies take place in private and aren’t open to the public, but as they involve processions from Halls to Churches, that can be observed.

So it’s no surprise to be wandering around the City sometimes and run into a group of people wearing furs and lace, carrying something special to a ceremony.

Much better to know when they happen – so herewith, a calendar of ceremonies.

This is based on a document given to me by the former Chamberlain of the City of London some years back, and then lost in paperwork until found again last month.

Hording has its advantages!

If you have some more dates to add, or fill in gaps, let me know below: