This year marks the 175th anniversary of the railway between Oxford and Didcot, and they’re having a special day of celebrations on 15th June 2019.

There will be events at or near all five stations along the line – Didcot, Appleford, Culham, Radley and Oxford – and you’ll be able to buy a special “hop-on/hop-off” GWR ticket to take you from one station to the next

They’ve now confirmed that an unlimited all day ticket will cost… just £19.50.

The ticket will also include entry to the Didcot Railway Centre (normally £11).

On the day, the Flying Scotsman will leave Didcot at about 8:40am and pass along the line to Oxford, hauling a railtour bound for Worcester, and — maybe — a flypast by the Red Arrows.

Tickets can be purchased on the day on the train, or in advance from any GWR station. Advance ticket sales coming soon. Note that these tickets will only be valid for travel on GWR train services and bus services operated by the Oxford Bus Company.

For full details of all the events on the day, go here.

Due to the timing of the events along the line, it seems best to start at Didcot in the morning, then work your way along the line to Oxford from lunchtime.

So put £20 in your wallet, and the 15th June 2019 in your diary.