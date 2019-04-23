On Sunday 19th May, the London Transport Museum will be operating more trips with the 1938 tube stock train – this time on the Piccadilly Line.

The 1938 era tube trains were mainly used on the Northern and Bakerloo lines, with some on the Piccadilly, and yes, of course, some were sent to the Isle of Wight.

It’s a chance to ride in a train from an era of dark wood and deep padded seats with leather armrests.

The museum is offering a choice between two routes: The first runs almost the entire length of the Piccadilly line between Northfields and Oakwood (originally called Enfield West), where you’ll get the chance to alight and take in the imposing 20th century structure inspired by classical architecture.

The second route is a circular journey from Northfields that takes you around the Heathrow loop, which opened in 1984, adding a modern flavour to this heritage journey.

Journey details:

Journey 1 Northfields – Oakwood – Northfields

Tickets:

Journey 1 Adults £35; Concessions (including Friends) and Children: £25

Journeys 2 & 3 Adults £25; Concessions (including Friends) and Children: £20.

Further details are expected to posted on the Museum website on Tuesday 23rd April.

Bookings will open at 2pm on Wednesday 24th April on the London Transport Museum’s website.

With tickets usually selling fast, its recommended that you set up a London Transport Museum account before trying to purchase tickets. If you already have an account, and need to reset your password, do this in advance of tickets going on sale.