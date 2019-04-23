Tickets for this tend to sell out fairly quickly, so if you fancy one of four evenings at London Zoo, then you need to book now.

New this year, enjoy the strangest animal facts you never thought you needed to know, but will certainly never forget, with a You’ll Never See a Moon-walking Emu guided tour.

Or, back by popular demand, find out what animals really get up to after dark in their Birds and the Bees tour, where guides will help you unravel the mysteries of sex in the animal kingdom.

There will also be an array of street food vendors, drinks, live music and a variety of entertainment.

The Zoo Lates takes place on the Friday evenings in June, from 6pm onwards.

Tickets cost £19.95 and can be booked here.