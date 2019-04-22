As part of a fundraiser to help restore a derelict tower in Scotland, there’s a chance to win holidays in historic homes.

A charity, the Landmark Trust takes over run down buildings and turns them into holiday homes, so that anyone can spend a weekend in them. Fancy long weekends away in follies and gatehouses, family adventures in castles and forts or sharing time with friends at a country escape?

In order to raise money to restore Scotland’s Fairburn Tower, they are having a raffle offering holidays in their restored buildings across the UK.

Fairburn Tower was built in 1545 for Murdo Mackenzie, a Gentleman of the Bedchamber of King James V. Historic Environment Scotland considers this to be one of the most significant at-risk tower houses in the country. Its unspoiled setting, unusual height, the completeness of the walls, and available information about its original form, are all exceptional.

The raffle costs £1 per entry, and there are seven prizes on offer:

First Prize: £5,000 to spend on Landmark holidays.

Second Prize: 2 prizes of £1,000 to spend on Landmark holidays.

Third Prize: 4 prizes of £500 to spend on Landmark holidays.

To enter the Landmark Trust’s spring raffle, go here.

They also have a range of open days through the year, and the delightful Queen Anne’s Summerhouse is open next month.

(This is not a sponsored post, I just think it’s a Good Thing to highlight)