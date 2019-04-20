My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.
|Singing from the Great Tower
|1st May
|For over 500 years, the choir of Magdalen College climb to the top of a tall tower and sing at 6am to greet the rising sun.
|Oxford, Oxfordshire
|Sunrise Morris Dancing
|1st May
|Revived in the 1970s, old tradition to dance at sunrise on the local castle mound.
|Laxton, Nottinghamshire
|May Garland Service
|1st May
|Children from the Church of England St Mary the Virgin Primary School form an annual procession to the parish church for a unique May Garland Service.
|Charlton-on-Otmoor, Oxfordshire
|Dorset Ooser Parade
|1st May
|Local Morris men parade a huge wooden statue from the Cerne Abbas Giant into the local town at sunrise.
|Cerne Abbas, Dorset
|‘Obby ‘Oss Day
|1st May
|Huge annual May Day festival, with the 6ft wide Obby Oss paraded through the streets.
|Padstow, Cornwall
|Springfields Festival and Tulipmania
|1st-2nd May
|The weekend will feature bulb displays in the gardens, a craft fair, trade stands and other displays.
|Spalding, Lincolnshire
|Sailors Hobby Horse
|1st-3rd May
|Parade by decorated ‘obby horses around the town over several days/
|Minehead, Somerset
|World Pilot Gig Championships
|3rd-5th May
|Rowing boat races around the islands
|Isles of Scilly
|Todmorden Folk Festival
|3rd-5th May
|A weekend of folk music and dancing across the town.
|Todmorden, West Yorkshire
|Abbey Hill Steam Rally
|3rd-6th May
|On display steam engines, classic cars, vintage tractors, commercial vehicles and buses, military and emergency vehicles, organs, fair, crafts, stalls and more.
|Yeovil, Somerset
|Hastings Jack in the Green
|3rd-6th May
|A traditional May Day weekend festival, with parades through the town by the Green Man and Morris Dancers.
|Hastings, Sussex
|Butser Beltain Festival and Wicker Man
|4th May
|You can expect am afternoon/evening of entertainment and refreshments culminating with the burning of the giant Wicker Man at dusk.
|Petersfield, Hampshire
|Riding the Bounds
|4th May
|Ancient ceremony where locals ride around the parish boundary to reassert their rights over the land.
|Berwick upon Tweed,
Northumberland
|Bristol Jack in the Green
|4th May
|Bristol’s Jack in the Green welcomes the Summer each year, in a lively procession through the city’s streets, accompanied by
|Bristol
|Downton Cuckoo Fair
|4th May
|Over 250 craft and other stalls on the greens and in marquees – along with parades and May Day themed events
|Downton, Wiltshire
|Eastbourne’s Magnificent Motors
|4th-5th May
|More than 900 vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, buses, and more expected to display, with live music entertainment in tow throughout the weekend.
|Eastbourne, Sussex
|Urchfont Scarecrow Festival
|4th-6th May
|Each year 45–50 scarecrows are made by locals, and the laid out in a walking trail around the area.
|Devizes, Wiltshire
|Rochester Sweeps Festival
|4th-6th May
|The 19th century chimney sweeps annual holiday – today a local fair. Highlights include Morris dancing, folk music, folk art stalls, produce fair.
|Rochester, Kent
|Llandudno Transport Festival
|4th-6th May
|Held in conjunction with the Victorian Extravaganza, where costume, vintage fairground and a host of attractions combine in a unique annual celebration of transport and entertainment heritage within the town.
|Llandudno
North Wales
|Beltane at Thornborugh
|5th May
|Each year, people gather at Thornborough Henge for the Celtic Festival of Beltane. A celebration of the arrival of Summer in the merry month of May.
|Ripon, North Yorkshire
|Annual Bluebell Service
|5th May
|A church service held outdoors in the woods surrounded by the bluebells.
|Loughborough, Leics
|Spalding Flower Parade
|5th May
|Spectacular tulip-decorated flower floats on the theme of British icons, marching bands music, dance and all the fun of the Parade.
|Spalding, Lincolnshire
|Abingdon Air and Country Show
|5th May
|Three hour classic air display above a traditional country fair with static aircraft displays.
|Abingdon Airfield, Oxfordshire
|Festival of Wormcharming
|5th May
|Contest where people try to charm earthworms out of the ground in an array of bizarre methods.
|Blackawton, Devon
|Dorset Knob Throwing
|5th May
|Beside Knob Throwing there will be Knob Eating, Knob Painting, a Knob & Spoon Race, Guess the weight of the Big Knob, Knob Darts and a Knob Pyramid.
|Kinston Maurward, Dorset
|Glastonbury Dragons May Fayre
|5th May
|A parade through the streets with moris dancers and a “dragon fight”, as part of a town-centre fair.
|Glastonbury, Somerset
|Penzance May Horns
|5th May
|At sunset, people dressed in green and white start blowing horns and whistles, and banging drums to drive away the devil.
|Penzance, Cornwall
|Truckfest
|5th-6th May
|Annual event with huge parade of road trucks and associated entertainments.
|Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
|Randwick Wap
|5th-11th May
|The WAP is a series of events during spring which culminates in a traditional procession and festival dating back to the Middle Ages.
|Randwick, Gloucestershire
|Wray Scarecrow Festival
|6th May
|This years attractions will include the 10k road race, Car Boot Sale, Giant Scarecrow Parade, Vintage Market and Classic Car Show, Classic Bike Night, Ball Race, Fun Fair plus much more.
|Wray, Lancashire
|Helston’s Flora Dance
|8th May
|The whole town is decorated with flowers as parades, mumers plays and parades take place thoughout the town in a spring festival.
|Helston, Cornwall
|West Lindsey Churches Festival
|11th-12th and 18th-19th May
|Nearly 100 churches across the region open over the two weekends with events and tours.
|West Lindsey, Linconshire
|The Maldon Mud Race
|12th May
|Around 300 people run, as much as is possible, through the mud of the River Blackwater during its low tide.
|Maldon, Essex
|Shaftesbury Byzant Ceremony
|12th May
|A parade that dates back to 1364, coming about because Shaftesbury had no water source. Various gifts were given to the owner of Enmore Green in exchange for the water, traditionally a Calf’s head, seven silver pennies, penny loaves, a gallon of beer, a pair of gloves.
|Shaftesbury, Dorset
|Mayor Weighing
|18th May
|A tradition that can be dated back to 1678, the current Mayor is publicly weighed on their last day in office to check they haven’t got too fat on the public purse.
|High Wycombe, Bucks
|Alresford Watercress Festival
|19th May
|A parade by the Watercress King and Queen along with a large town festival.
|Alresford, Hamsphire
|Harwich Kichel Throwing
|23rd May
|The newly elected mayor of Harwich will stand at an open window of the council chamber in the town’s guildhall and will throw specially baked torpedo-shaped currant buns to the waiting crowd.
|Harwich, Essex
|Bedworth Bun Day
|24th May
|Victorian tradition to hand a bun to each child who turns up to the local Almshouses.
|Bedworth, Warwickshire
|The Hunting of the Earl of Rone
|24th-27th May
|Over four days, the Grenadiers, Hobby Horse, Fool and villagers hunt through the village for the ‘Earl of Rone’, finally finding him on the Monday night. He is mounted back-to-front on a donkey and paraded through the village to the sea.
|Combe Martin, Devon
|Arbor Tree Festival
|26th May
|Each year, a large tree is ceremonially decorated in memory of the 1786 wedding of a local squire.
|Aston on Clun, South Shropshire
|Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling
|27th May
|World famous chasing of cheeses rolling down a perilously steep hill.
|Coopers Hill, Gloucestershire
|Tetbury Woolsack Races
|27th May
|Teams race through the village whilst carrying a 60lb sack of wool – up and down a hill that reaches a gradient of 1 in 4
|Tetbury, Gloucestershire
|Court of Array and Greenhill Bower
|27th May
|An assembly of men in medieval amour is inspected by the Mayor, Sheriff and City Officials who then bear the reports of the Dozeners as to the state and preparedness of the defences of their area of the City. The Mayor, Sheriff and High Constables then join the Bower Procession through the City.
|Lichfield, Staffordshire
|Castleton Garland Day
|29th May
|An ancient parade through the town with a garland – a beehive shaped head-dress, covered with wild flowers and greenery, which is worn by the May King over his head and shoulders.
|Castleton, Derbyshire
|St Neot’s Oak Apple Day
|29th May
|A procession through the village followed by hauling an Oak up the church tower.
|St Neot, Cornwall
|Great Wishford’s Oak Apple Day
|29th May
|Great Wishford villagers claim their ancient rights to collect wood from Grovely Wood.
|Great Wishford, Wiltshire
|The Cotswold Olimpick Games
|31st May
|Robert Dover’s Cotswold Olimpick Games is a unique continuation of early rural sporting events, combining informal, amateur sporting events for competitors,
|Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire
