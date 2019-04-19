A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Police disable underground wi-fi to disrupt protesters Police Professional

London Underground workers will be balloted on strike action by the RMT union over the threat of job losses. Morning Star

Waltham Forest’s Blackhorse Road station mosaic art piece undergoing restoration Local Guardian

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail could be delayed until 2021, according to a senior source associated with the project to build a new railway underneath central London. BBC News

A letter sent to local politicians has confirmed that Crossrail plans to launch a rail service between Paddington and Reading in December this year. ianVisits

More than 6,000 people still working on Crossrail Building

Mainline / Overground

More than 900 properties worth nearly £600m have been bought by the company responsible for delivering High Speed Rail 2 (HS2), figures show. BBC News

Reversal as London Overground ticket offices to remain open ianVisits

Chiltern Railways is offering free train tickets to anyone running the London Marathon Banbury Cake

DLR

Three environmental activists accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train at Canary Wharf as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests have been remanded in custody. East London Advertiser

Miscellaneous

Former Crossrail chief executive Andrew Wolstenhome has left the board of HS2. Construction Enquirer

It turns out that the official supplier of tube roundels to London Underground has a side-line in coffee tables. ianVisits

“Euston… We have a problem”: What’s wrong with Britain’s railways Management Today (£)

Digby, the UK’s first ever guide horse, has to be comfortable with trains and stations’ surroundings as he’ll be riding the London Underground regularly. BBC

London’s commuting patterns will change as the lines between where people live and work increasingly blur, Croydon’s Chief Executive has predicted, Built Environment (£)

If you’ve been through a tube ticket hall recently you may have seen, or picked up, TfL’s new promotional leaflet. Diamond Geezer

And finally: A naked man got on the Piccadilly Line train near Ealing and started performing the exercise with his rucksack Mirror

—

Image above is from Feb 2018: Reopening the Piccadilly line’s disused York Road tube station