After it was announced, people wanted to book tickets to the forthcoming Tutankhamun London exhibition – but they are not on sale yet.

The exhibition opening later this year will show off 150 original artefacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb, with 60 on their first journey outside Egypt.

Egypt’s Grand Egyptian Museum will be housing the artifacts in a new gallery that’s under construction, and they are expected to never leave again – so the visit to London is likely to be the last large scale tour of the famous relics.

Tickets for tour groups are available, but not individual tickets.

They’ve now announced that normal entry tickets to see the Tutankhamun exhibition will go on sale on Wednesday 15th May.

There will also be a pre-release of tickets, if you sign up for their newsletter – which you can do through their website.

The exhibition will open at the Saatchi Gallery on the 2nd November 2019, running until the 3rd May 2020.

Ticket prices have not been announced yet.